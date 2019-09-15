AP boat tragedy: Navy dispatches diving team and plane

By | Published: 8:26 pm

Hyderabad: Indian Navy has dispatched a Dornier plan with a diving team to assist in the search operation to locate missing persons in Godavari river boat capsize tragedy based on a request from the Andhra Pradesh government.

A Naval Dornier along with naval diving team, inflatable Gemini boat and associated equipment was deployed from Naval Air Station, INS Dega to Rajahmundry on Sunday evening.

The naval diving team will join the search operation for missing personnel from the capsized tourist boat in Godavari River near Devipatnam on Sunday.

Two naval helicopters will also be deployed from INS Dega with first light on Monday morning to join the search operation along with NDRF, SDRF and civil authorities, an official press release said.

