AP bus falls into gorge in Udipi, one killed, 15 injured

Published: 12:03 pm

Hyderabad: Tragedy struck a school excursion group from Andhra Pradesh when their bus fell into a gorge in Honnavar taluka of Uttara Karnataka in the early hours of Saturday.

A group of students from Kadiri Government High School were on their way to Jog waterfalls when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle which fell into the gorge.

According to reports reaching here, there were 45 students and ten teachers in the bus. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has instructed officials to ensure that proper medical treatment was given to the injured and others brought to Andhra Pradesh.

The student killed was T. Basha Fakruddin (14). The injured are being treated at Udupi hospital.

