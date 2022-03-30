AP Cabinet approves 26 new districts

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved the constitution of 26 new districts in the state at a meeting held in virtual mode.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy who reviewed the various aspects in connection with the new districts, took the decision to set up 26 new districts with 70 revenue divisions, including 22 new divisions.

Kuppam, Palasa, Bobbili, Cheepurupalli, Bheemunipatnam, Kothapeta, Bhimavaram, Vuyyuru, Tiruvuru, Nandigama, Bapatla, Chirala, Satthenapalli, Atmakur, Done, Guntakal, Dharmavaram, Puttaparti, Rayachoti, Palamaner, Nagari and Srikalahsti are said to be the new divisions.

The muhurtham for the new districts is fixed between 9.05 a.m. and 9.45 a.m. on April 4 when the new Collectors and Superintendents of Police take charge in the presence of local ministers and legislators after the latter perform puja to mark the beginning of the administration.

