AP: CBI case booked against RINL official

Published: 11:15 pm

Hyderabad: The Visakhapatnam unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a case against Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) foreman Manthri Murthy in Visakhapatnam for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs.2 lakh to provide employment to one Ruthala Yesu in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Murthy allegedly asked Yesu to pay Rs 10,000 on Monday as an advance to process the file. As Yesu was not willing to pay the bribe, he lodged a complaint with the CBI, which booked a case against Murthy under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act and took up investigation.

