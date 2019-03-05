AP in clutches of Narasura who steals data: Jagan

By | AP Bureau | Published: 9:28 pm

Nellore: YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu, saying the State was under the rule of the latter who indulged in criminal activity.

Addressing the Samara Sankharavam public meeting, the fourth in the series, here, he said it was unfortunate that the State was in the clutches of ‘Narasura’ (demon) who stole the sensitive personal data of Andhra Pradesh people. “Chief Minister Chandrababu has sold our personal data for his selfish ends. There are in all 59 lakh fake votes in the State.

The voters’ list with colour photos which will be available only with the Election Commission, is now found with private companies belonging to Chandrababu.

The Aadhaar data with the government was stolen in the same manner. If people’s data is available everywhere, who is to blame? When we complain about this to the Election Commission, they will abuse us and our workers. If we apply for inclusion of genuine voters in the list, Chandrababu who is going berserk with the help of yellow media, indulging in false campaign that we are destroying all institutions. They tried to remove the name of my own uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy from the voters’ list. But Nara Lokesh will not have any such problems,” he remarked.

Thanks to Chandrababu’s machinations, the people’s data including bank account numbers and Aadhar numbers were with private companies Bluefrog and IT Grid which developed the Sevamitra app for the TDP, Jagan noted. “Both the companies are benamis for Chandrababu.

If such data is stolen by someone, we will call him a thief. But it is a pity that we are calling him Chief Minister, and his son, IT Minister,” he observed, alleging that the TDP, through the app was removing the names of voters who did not support it, from the voters’ list.

He also said that Chandrababu who was caught red-handed in the `cash for vote’ case, faced a similar situation now and was trying to wriggle out of it in the same manner. “That’s why he, instead of taking action on the erring Andhra companies, is putting all silly questions to Telangana police who are investigating,” he stated.

Jagan also alleged that the rations were cut and pension not paid for those who did not support the ruling TDP. The government was not paying money for the poor who built their own homes. On the other hand, it was snatching away lands from them in the name of wetlands.

The Janmabhoomi committees were robbing the people in every village, he alleged.