AP CM Jagan appears before CBI court in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:23 am

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy appeared before the special court for CBI cases here on Friday in connection with the ongoing quid pro quo investments case against him.

This is Jagan’s first appearance in court for the trial after he assumed charge as Chief Minister on May 30, 2019.

The Special Court judge had on January 3 directed Jagan to appear in person for the trial, rejecting the latter’s plea for an exemption.

Along with Jagan, his close aide and YSR Congress Rajya Sabha member V Vijaysai Reddy, who is also one of the accused in the cases, too appeared before the court.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter