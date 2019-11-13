AP: College student allegedly commits suicide in hostel room

By | Published: 1:26 pm

Krishna: A first-year Intermediate student allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room at a junior college in Krishna district on Tuesday. According to Bhavanipuram police, the student was identified as Gatla Ramanjaneya Reddy, a son of auto driver Sivakoti Reddy from Tadepalli village in Guntur district.

On Tuesday, Gatla did not attend his classes and his room was found locked after his friends and hostel staff attempted to contact him. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan after staffers broke upon the door, police said.

The hostel staffers shifted Gatla to Andhra Hospital in Gollapudi where doctors declared him brought dead. Later, the college management informed the parents and police. During the preliminary inquiry, the father of the deceased has informed that the boy was suffering from some sickness for a long time and was under psychological depression, police said.

The body was sent for postmortem and a case has been filed under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (suspicious death). Mohan Reddy, the Circle Inspector of Bhavanipuram Police Station, is investigating the case.