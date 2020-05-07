AP: Five feared dead, scores affected as gas leaks in Visakhapatnam

By | Published: 9:39 am 10:37 am

Visakhapanam: Scores of people fell unconscious and suffered from breathlessness as some poisonous gas leaked from LG Polymers plant in Venkatapuram area in the wee hours of Thursday. At least five people were believed to have died and many were rushed to hospitals as gas leaked and panic spread in the surrounding areas.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy is air-dashing to Visakhapatnam to take stock of the situation, the Andhra Pradesh CMO said in a statement.

Visuals and videos being shared on social media groups indicate a pathetic situation prevailing in the areas surround RR Venkatapuram, where the factory is situated. People gasping for breath were being shifted by worried relatives on motorcycles and ambulances. A couple of videos show unconscious people, women and children lying on the road, as the videographer runs.

Dazed officials have ordered an evacuation of people from five villages surrounding Venkatapuram. APSRTC buses from the Simhachalam bus depot nearby were pressed into service to shift the people to safer places.

Tourism minister Avanti Srinivasa Rao, District Collector V. Vinay Chand, Police Commissioner R.K. Meena, local MLA Ganababu rushed to the area to inspect the efforts to control the gas leak and conduct of rescue operations.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that all nearby hospitals were full of affected people and many more rushing to hospitals. A full scale health emergency situation is prevailing now.

Union Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the gas leak in Visakhapatnam and said he spoke to the Union Home Secretary asking him to extend all possible assistance to Andhra Pradesh in the hour of crisis.

“I have spoken to the Chief Secretary and DGP of AP to take stock of the situation. Instructed NDRF teams to provide necessary relief measures. I am continuously monitoring the situation. Hundreds of people have also been effected in the unprecedented and unfortunate event in Vishakapatnam, AP.”, he said in a statement here on Thursday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .