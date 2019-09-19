AP for ban on private practice by government doctors

By | AP Bureau | Published: 12:51 am

Vijayawada: Ban on private practice by Government doctors and also increase in the salaries of Government doctors are among other measures suggested by an experts committee for streamlining YSR Aarogyasri in Andhra Pradesh.

The medical insurance scheme for people below the poverty line will now be extended to cover treatment in 150 super-specialty hospitals in Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai from November 1. Health cards towards this will be issued from December 21.

An expert committee submitted its report on reforms in health sector with 100 recommendations, which include banning government doctors from private practice, to AP Chief Minister Y.S Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday. The Chief Minister told the officials to formulate guidelines for the same. He said that nursing colleges should be monitored in the same manner like medical colleges.

Consequent on including more ailments under the scheme, the government will formulate guidelines for the new Arogyasri Scheme which will be implemented from April 1, 2020, in all the districts.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .