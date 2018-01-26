AP govt committed to ushering in growth: Governor

By | Published: 9:01 pm

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government was committed to ushering in comprehensive development and growth of the State through technological advancement and innovations, Governor E S L Narasimhan said on Friday.

These advancement and innovations would ensure that at least 80 per cent of the citizens were happy and satisfied, he said, delivering the Republic Day address after unfurling the national flag at the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada. The Governor said the vision of his government was to bring an ideal form of governance for the people of AP and “that is within our grasp”.

“Progressive governance combined with universal public welfare has been the hallmark of my administration. My government’s revolutionary policies are breaking social barriers and uplifting the most deprived sections of society. The government’s solemn pledge is to ensure at least 80 per cent of the citizens are happy and satisfied,” he said.

“The motto ‘People First’ through real-time governance model has been the guiding principle. Our people-centric approach and development model reflect good governance at all levels,” Narasimhan said.

Challenges posed by the 2014 bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh have been turned into opportunities, he said. “Undaunted by the numerous challenges post-bifurcation, my government converted every crisis into an opportunity, thanks to an astute leadership.

“A relentless pursuit of development goals has pushed AP to be among the fastest growing States in the country. Despite being a young and a limited resources State since its inception, AP has emerged as a leading State in many sectors and areas during this short period,” he maintained.

The government’s ultimate goal was to achieve drought-proofing by ensuring water security, double-digit economic growth and improving the economic state and happiness index of farmers, Narasimhan said.

“The focused efforts of my government to project AP as a Sunrise State have reaped benefits. Growth of industrial sector in 2016-17 in AP was higher than the national growth. While AP grew by 10.16 per cent, the national average was 8.31 per cent.”

The Governor listed out the various initiatives of the government and said it had ensured “food security to the last person” through technology-enabled public distribution system.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu could not make it to the Republic Day celebrations as his return flight from Davos, where he had gone to attend the World Economic Forum, was delayed in Abu Dhabi due to fog. The Governor was presented a guard-of-honour and he later inspected the ceremonial parade. Tableaux representing the growth stories of different departments stood out as an attraction.

AP Legislative Council Chairman N Md Farook, Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar, Director General of Police M Malakondaiah, Ministers, legislators and others attended the event.