AP govt to appoint new consultant to prepare revised DPR for Vizag Metro

By | Published: 4:11 pm 4:16 pm

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh government has taken another crucial decision to cancel the lone bid for the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project by Essel Infra Consortium and assigned the job of preparing a new detailed project report (DPR) to a consultant.

Consequently, Amaravati Metrol Rail Corporation is getting ready to call for fresh tenders for the project, which is now high on the agenda of the YSR Congress Party government after the proposal to make Visakhapatnam city as the executive capital of the state.

The decision to cancel the bid came as no surprise since the project was inordinately delayed by the previous Telugu Desam Party government and a lone bidder was on the scene. The project was first proposed in the year 2015-16 and the then TDP government engaged the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to take it up. The latter came prepared the DPR with three corridors, estimating a total cost of Rs.12,500 crore for the project. However, when the TDP wanted to implement it under PPP, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation which wanted to do it on its own, quit, leaving the task Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation of the state government.

