AP govt to run wine shops

By | Published: 7:31 pm

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh government is drafting its new excise policy to introduce prohibition in a phased manner, as well as generate jobs for the unemployed.

According to information available, the government has already pruned wine shops by a good 25 per cent in keeping with its plan of imposing prohibition in the next few years. In the meanwhile, it wants to run the wine shops all by itself and provide four jobs per shop in a bid to temporarily address unemployment in the State.

The excise officials are working out a system where one supervisor will head each shop, with three salesmen. The supervisor will be responsible for running of the shop, with daily sales, stock position and receipts fed online to ensure transparency. Also, all the shops will be closed by 6 pm, a move which has already been welcomed by many. A security deposit will be collected from the supervisor at the time of recruitment.

The term of the present wine shops was over by June and the new government had extended it for three more months as it was busy drafting the new policy. The number of shops has already been pruned and the officials are busy in the exercise of drafting the policy which involves bringing in some reforms towards introducing total prohibition. The AP government is likely to follow the model of the neighbouring Tamil Nadu where the govenrment runs wine shops. The new policy is likely to be implemented from October 1, it is said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter