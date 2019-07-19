AP govt wine shops from October 1

By | AP Bureau | Published: 8:11 pm

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh government will run wine shops in the State from October 1.

This is part of the government’s plan to introduce prohibition in a phased manner and the draft bill to this effect was approved by the Cabinet on Thursday. The Bill will come up in both the houses – Assembly and Council in a couple of days.

After the amendment to the Excise Act, the State Government will run the wine shops in place of private shops, from October 1.

Under the new policy, the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Ltd (APSBCL), which hitherto purchased liquor from distilleries and breweries and sold them only to licensed liquor shops, will now run the liquor shops on its own.

Also, the liquor prices will be hiked substantially to generate revenue of about Rs 2,500 crore and hike in prices is aimed at discouraging consumption of liquor. All belt shops will vanish thanks to the new policy and the Excise officials hope to generate considerable revenue as there is no need to pay any commission to the licenced shops like in the past.

According to an estimate, the number of liquor shops in Andhra Pradesh will come down from 4,380 to about 3,000 or so.

