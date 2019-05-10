AP Grameena Vikas Bank sees 14% rise in business

By | Published: 12:10 am 10:13 pm

Hyderabad: Warangal-headquartered regional rural bank (RRB), Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank, has seen a surge in its total business for the financial year 2018-19 at Rs 32,714.40 crore, an increased by Rs 4,064.07 crore at 14.19 per cent compared to Rs 28,650.33 crore registered during the previous fiscal. However the bank recorded a dip in net profit from Rs 503.01 crore during 2017-18 to to Rs 112.04 crore in 2018-19.

APGVB chairman K Parveen Kumar told Telangana Today, “We had to make a provision of Rs 837 crore towards pension liability as per Government of India guidelines. In the absence of this provision, we could have registered a Rs 596-crore profit during 2018-19.”

The bank’s deposits for the year 2018-19 stood at Rs 16,056.04 crore, seeing a jump of 12.02 per cent from Rs 14,333.63 crore registered during the previous fiscal. The bank’s advances and disbursements also rose year-on-year.

Lending to priority sector constituted 92.68 per cent compared to the RBI stipulation of 75 per cent. In absolute terms priority sector loans stood at Rs 15,439.58 crore. Agriculture lending has been around 69-70 per cent.

“Net worth of the bank has increased to Rs 2,380.85 crore as on March 31, 2019 from Rs 2,252.82 crore as on March 31, 2018. The bank’s Gross NPAs reduced from 1.36 per cent to 1.14 per cent. In absolute terms, reduced to Rs 189.10 crore from Rs 195.46 crore while Net NPAs have increased to Rs 55.62 crore from Rs 28.03 crore. Out of the Rs 189.10 crore Gross NPAs, agriculture has maximum exposure at about Rs 182 crore, while retail accounted for about Rs 7 crore of NPAs,” he informed.

The bank has opened 20 asset management hubs during 2018-19 to improve credit quality and diversify the loans portfolio. He explains that these hubs working with 15-20 branches around them help in improving the overall banking process and unification of documents.

“We have 775 branches across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Of these, we have 484 branches in Telangana and 291 are in Andhra Pradesh. We have 1,867 business correspondents and about 20 ATMs. We also operate mobile ATMs both in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. By September, we plan to have 2,000 business correspondents in place,” he added.

The bank has set a target of achieving Rs 50,000 crore by 2021, projecting a 25 per cent growth year-on-year. APGVB is planning to take measures to improve farmer’s income to make their activity more sustainable.

