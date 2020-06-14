AP: Groom tests positive for coronavirus, bride and relatives quarantined

By | Published: 11:24 am

Kurnool: A person awaiting coronavirus test results got married and fell sick on the night of his reception. The new bride has been home quarantined and the samples of 70 families which attended the wedding and reception have been taken for Covid-19 testing, after they were home quarantined.

The bridegroom, a resident of Marrimanu Thanda of Pattikonda mandal of Kurnool district, who has been working at a private hospital in Hyderabad, had given his samples for testing for Covid-19, but had gone to his village to get married even before his results could be out.

He got married on the morning of June 10 to a woman, a native of L Thanda, and their reception was held in her village on the same night. The bridegroom started developing symptoms of Covid-19 at the reception itself. In the meantime the results came out that he was positive to coronavirus. He had been isolated and the new bride has been home-quarantined.

Government officials, who were alerted about this; have identified all those who had attended the wedding and those who had met the bridegroom during the wedding and the reception. Their families have been put under home-quarantine.

