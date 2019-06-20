AP hands over Secretariat buildings to Telangana

By | Published: 9:41 pm

Hyderabad: The process of Andhra Pradesh government handing over office blocks in the Secretariat complex here to Telangana was completed on Thursday with AP officials formally relinquishing the possession of J and L Blocks. A letter to this effect was handed over to Telangana General Administration Department (GAD) official Chitti Rani by GAD officials from AP on Thursday.

On Wednesday, AP officials handed over H and K Blocks in the Secretariat to the Telangana government. With Thursday’s development, all the four office blocks in the Secretariat that were given to AP during the State reorganisation process are now in the Telangana government’s possession.

AP GAD official Ravi expressed satisfaction at the smooth handing over the process of the buildings and hoped that the spirit of cooperation and understanding would continue between the two States on all fronts.

Meanwhile, the process of the AP government handing over portions of the Legislature complex here in the city, including the building allocated to it for a temporary Assembly and Council for Andhra Pradesh, also moved forward on Thursday. The in-charge Secretary of AP Legislative Assembly Vijayaraj led a team of officials from his State who met with Telangana Assembly Secretary Narasimhacharyulu to discuss the handing over process.

On Thursday, the AP officials also handed over to Telangana the office rooms allotted to AP Ministers as well as the lobbies allocated to the neighbouring State. Handing over of the rest of the Legislature buildings in Andhra Pradesh’s possession and offices are expected to be completed on Friday.

