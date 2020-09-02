AP has 12 per cent surplus power, says govt’s Chief Advisor

Chief Advisor Ajeya Kallam, said that the Centre had handed over the draft Electricity Act to states and it would shortly bring a legislation to make the states which provide free power for farmers, implement the cash transfer scheme

Vijayawada: Chief Advisor to Andhra Pradesh government Ajeya Kallam on Wednesday disclosed that the state had 12 per cent surplus power.

Talking to reporters here, he recalled that it was late YS Rajasekhara Reddy who implemented free power for farmers for the first in the country and followed it up with Jalayagnam to provide water for irrigation and drinking needs.

“Now his son and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is going ahead with reforms introduced by his father. He has increased power supply from 7 hours to 9 hours and released funds to address the feeder issues. As much as Rs.7,171 crore is paid under free power dues for farmers. We are clearing the power dues of the previous government and so far paid Rs.14,023 crore,” he revealed.

Kallam also said that the Centre had handed over the draft Electricity Act to states and it would shortly bring a legislation to make the states which provide free power for farmers, implement the cash transfer scheme.

Andhra Pradesh government had so far spent Rs.17,904 crore on power subsidy alone and the previous TDP government did not spend even half the amount, he pointed out. Also, Rs.7,130 crore was spent on modernisation of feeders, he added.

