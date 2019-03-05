AP inks MOUs worth over Rs.21,000 crore

By | AP Bureau | Published: 9:37 pm

Amaravati: In a major development, the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board signed 14 Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 21,000 cr on Tuesday.

The MoUs were signed by J Krishna Kishore, Chief Executive Officer, Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board and representatives of various companies in the presence of Chief Minister N Chnadrababu Naidu.

These 14 MoUs would fructify into the investment potential of Rs 21,000 crore and generate direct employment of around 57,000 and indirect employment of around 1,65,000.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh is number one in ease of doing business, and assured cooperation for industrial growth in the State. He expressed happiness over signing 14 MoUs with an investment of Rs 21000 crore providing employment opportunity to 2.25 lakh people. He said the Andhra Pradesh pulp and paper mills which is going to set up unit near Ramayapatnam with an investment of Rs 24000 crore is going to commence production in 2 years.

The MoUs include Maruti Ispat & Energy Private Limited in the business of steel, power and textiles. The company came forward to set up Steel and Alloy steel manufacturing plant with an investment of Rs 1227.01 crore providing direct employment to 1180 and direct employment to 3250 people.

The Hewlett Packard India (HP) global leader in IT, technology & enterprise products, solutions and services, APEDB and the AP Innovation Society are collaborating to set up a state of art centre of excellence centred around 4th IR Technologies such as additive manufacturing.

The ZTT India Pvt Ltd is planning to set up Optical Fibre Cable Manufacturing industry with an investment of Rs 700 crore. The company wishes to set up its plant in Sri City, Chitoor.

The Ojovati Pte Limited headquartered in Singapore is planning to set up Lithium ion cell manufacturing company at Sri City with an investment of Rs 1600 crore. The Avanze Inventive Private Limited want to set up Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturing plant with an investment of Rs 1,800 crores at Sri City.

The Telugu Pharmaceutical & Chemicals Association proposed to form the Telugu Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals Association to invest in several pharmaceutical companies in the State. The association is planning to set up cluster of MSME Pharma Companies with an investment of Rs 9000 crore providing direct employment to 45000 people and indirect employment to 1,50,000. The association requires 1100 acres of land in Prakasam district.

The Godavari University want to set up a private University that offers Technical and Scientific scholastic courses in Petroleum Studies, Computer Science, Business Studies, Agricultural Studies, Medical Liberal Arts, 7000 Students to be covered in 10 years with an investment of Rs 710 crore in West Godavari district providing direct employment to 3000 and indirect employment to 1000.

The Accolite India Private Limited planning to set up a centre of excellence in the existing Govt/Pvt University that aspires to promote scholastic programs, applied research and R&D Centers of Sports equipment, wear and accessory manufacturers; 8000 students to be covered by 2024. The company plans to invest Rs 90 crore in Amaravati or Anantapur prodivind direct employment to 138 and indirect employment to 65.

The Silver Oaks International School plans to develop An International Baccalaureate School in Amaravati with an investment of Rs 30-35 crore providing employment to 500 people.

The Shreyantra Industrial Hemp Andhra Private Limited plans to set up industrial Hemp park (Cultivation of industrial hemp) with an investment of Rs. 1,000 Crore providing direct employment to 1500 and direct employment to 2000 farmers.

The Dream Valley Resorts plans to set up Adventure and Entertainment Park, 5 Star Golf Resort with 18-Hole Championship Golf course and club house along with premium residential units with an investment of Rs:205 Crores providing direct employment to 540 and indirect employment to 1125 people.

The SAPL Industries Private Limited plans to set up Garment Manufacturing Plant in Kappalabanda in Anantapur district with an investment of Rs 39 Crores providing direct employment to 2200 and indirect employment to 135 people.

In addition, a private company is intending to establish LNG Terminal and LCNG fuel stations across 20 locations in Andhra Pradesh with an investment of Rs 4800 crore providing direct employment to 350 and indirect employment to 350.