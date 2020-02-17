AP Legislative Council may close shortly

By | Published: 8:26 pm

Visakhapatnam: Political observers predict that the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council may close down within a couple of months from now.

Though the recent trips to Delhi by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad sparked off a lot of speculation to even suggest that the YSR Congress Party may join the NDA government, the fact remains that the meetings centred only around the State’s progress without much focus of politics.

According to sources, the Chief Minister had successfully impressed upon the Centre on the need to effect the closure of the Council as early as possible as the latter, dominated by the main opposition Telugu Desam Party, was proving to be a thorn in the flesh of the YSRCP government.

He had explained to them how the TDP was stalling all programmes in the Council and not allowing the government to go ahead with its welfare activity. The Centre, which faced similar difficulty in the Rajya Sabha could easily understand the state’s predicament and responded positively.

And if everything goes as expected the bill to abolish AP Legislative Council will be introduced in the second round of the budget session in the Parliament slated for March for approval.