AP man arrested for luring women, cheating them

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man from Visakhapatnam, who allegedly lured women into sending their semi-clad or nude pictures and later extorted money from them, was arrested by the Hyderabad Cybercrime police on Wednesday.

According to the police, Padi Vinod Kumar alias Sandeep alias Praveen introduced himself as a security engineer working in Cisco and Dell and used fake email ids of the companies to convince the victims. He would befriend women, lure them into sending him their photographs, post them on pornographic websites and other social media without their knowledge and later tell that he would help them by deleting those pictures, but if they paid him money.

The police found he was stalking around 300 girls/women in the two Telugu States, collecting their photographs in whichever way possible, mostly from Facebook. He also found phone numbers using the Truecaller app, and then took their pictures from their WhatsApp display photos.

His activities came to light after a woman approached the police stating that she was duped into paying him Rs 40,000 over four months after he promised her he would delete her pictures from porn sites and other social media at a charge of Rs 10,000 per month. However, she found that the pictures were not deleted even after he took money from her, said Avinash Mohanty, Joint Commissioner of Police, Detective Department.

Praveen in a few instances also morphed pictures of women and sent it to them to make them believe his words. “He has learned hardware and networking and was working with a mobile phone company in Vizag,” the police said.

He was remanded in judicial custody.

