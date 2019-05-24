AP Minister Ganta maintains winning streak

By | Correspondent | Published: 9:24 pm

Visakhapatnam: AP Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao of the TDP continued his successful unbeaten run in politics when he got the better of his nearest rival rival K K Raju of YSRC in Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency by a margin of 2,214 votes.

A seasoned campaigner, Ganta enjoyed a highly successful career in politics ever since he plunged into it in 1999, proving to be a giant killer in the process. This is the fifth consecutive time he won an election. He began with a bang when he, as a novice, defeated former Minister Gudivada Gurunatha Rao of the Congress to enter the Lok Sabha from Anakapalle on a TDP ticket in 1999. In 2004, he contested for the Assembly from Chodavaram and defeated another senior Minister Balireddi Satya Rao.

During the 2009 elections, Ganta joined the Praja Rajyam Party and locked horns with two local stalwarts – Dadi Veerabhadra Rao of TDP and Konathala Ramakrishna of the Congress, both former Ministers, for the Anakapalle Assembly seat even while Chiranjeevi’s brother-in-law and film producer Allu Aravind contested the Anakapalle Lok Sabha seat on PRP ticket. Ganta won convincingly. And when PRP merged into the Congress later, Ganta became a Minister in Kiran Kumar Reddy Cabinet and continued to wield power. And in the last 2014 polls, he chose to return to the TDP just before the elections and preferred the Bheemunipatnam Assembly seat where he won handsomely and retained his berth in the Cabinet.

This time in 2019, he again changed his constituency, to Visakhapatnam North Assembly seat where he was locked in a keen tussle with his friend-turned-foe P Vishnukumar Raju of BJP who was floor leader of his party in the last Assembly, and K K Raju of YSRC, with Jana Sena Party’s Pasupuleti Ushakiran also in the fray. Ganta again won.

Both YSRCP and BJP have demanded repolling in the wake of VVPATs mismatch in the five booths where they were counted. YSRC senior leader Botsa Satyanarayana on Friday met the Chief Election Officer Gopalakrishna Dwivedi in Amaravati and submitted a mmorandum to him to this effect.