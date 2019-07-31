AP MLA’s son arrested for assaulting traffic cop in Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:59 pm 5:00 pm

Hyderabad: Samineni Prasad, son of Jaggayyapet YSR Congress Party MLA Samineni Udayabhanu, who was arrested last night on charges of abusing and assaulting a Traffic Inspector, was remanded in judicial custody here on Tuesday.

Prasad, who was arrested by the Madhapur police late on Monday night, was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

According to the police, Prasad had entered into an argument with Madhapur Traffic Inspector Rajagopal Reddy regarding a traffic diversion issue and later attacked him while he was performing his duty on the Hitec City road in Madhapur police station limits.

Based on a complaint from Rajagopal Reddy, a case was booked and subsequently Prasad was arrested.

