AP: More TDP leaders eager to join YSRCP

By | Published: 9:10 pm

Visakhapatnam: There has been a steady flow of Telugu Desam Party leaders leaving their party to join the YSR Congress Party after the latter’s resounding win in the general elections, and more are likely to follow suit in the next few days.

Prominent among those are the ones who got elected on YSRCP ticket in the past and defected to the TDP in a bid to enjoy power. They are now keen on returning to YSRCP after losing the elections and they include some former Ministers like Bhuma Akhilapriya, Amarnath Reddy and Adinarayana Reddy, besides former MLAs like Giddi Eswari and Jaleel Khan.

All of them want to return to YSRCP fold and work again under Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy with whom they had worked in the past. Apart from them, former whip from TDP Yaminibala and Ramasubba Reddy also desire to join the ruling party, sources said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .