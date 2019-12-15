‘AP must take back 613 natives working in Telangana power companies’

By | Published: 5:17 pm 5:19 pm

Hyderabad: Putting an end to the uncertainty over the sharing of employees of power utilities between the sibling states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the Supreme Court appointed one-man committee of Justice DM Dharmadhikari on Sunday gave its final order directing Andhra Pradesh to accommodate 613 out of the 1157 employees with AP nativity working in four power utility companies of Telangana.

The order came after the final two-day sitting of the one man committee in which Telangana Genco Director (HR) S Ashok Kumar and AP Transco JMD KVN Chakradhar Babu took part.

The one-man committee with the two-member subcommittee in its conclusion statement said that on Sunday a brief written submission was made on behalf of Telangana power utilities. “On behalf of the Telangana power utilities at the end of the proceedings , an offer has been made that out of 1157 allegedly ex parte relieved employees, 613 have opted for Andhra Pradesh,” the order read.

Another significant direction was with the regard to the 256 of employees who have opted for Telangana from AP. These employees are not out of the 1156 of the relieved employees. The offer made on behalf Telangana is that out of the 256 employees , that have opted for Telangana , irrespective of their home district , Telangana is willing to accommodate 50% of the 256 subject to condition that 613 out of the 1157 should be accommodated by AP.

“The present offer made, was discussed with the subcommittee members of the Andhra Pradesh side but has not been accepted. The present committee therefore concludes its proceedings for final report,” the statement says. Justice Dharmadhikari made it clear he will be submitting the very order to the Apex court.

Telangana to take 544

Reacting to the allocation of 544 employees for Telangana, the Telangana State Power Engineers Association (TSPEA) President P Ratnakar told Telangana Today that the it is understood that Telangana has to take 544 of the employees in question, even though there is no mention in the final order.

“AP is not willing to take the employees even though there is no problem of paying salaries or promotions. It seems that they are simply delaying the inevitable,” he said. He also said that AP might move Supreme Court against the order, but as he understands the phase of presenting facts and discussions has come to an end on Sunday.

During the two day long proceedings the committee put forth the formula of 613 employees for AP and 544 for Telangana, however the AP side has made it clear that they have no vacancies to accommodate the same. The representatives of Telangana power utilities however argued that the AP has already accepted in writing to take back 441 of these employees. Out of the remaining, 74 have reached superannuation leaving very few (98) to be absorbed by AP.

It was submitted before the one man committee by Telangana that 242 employees of Telangana nativity have been taken back without any hassles.

The employees unions here have stated that the a great injustice is done to the Telangana state by the committee by not bifurcating the employees based on nativity. The TSPEA argued that the earlier governments setting aside statutory provisions such as Article 371 (D) and GO 610 have appointed non natives in the Telangana region.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter