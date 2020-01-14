AP: Naidu, TDP leaders participate in Bhogi festival

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu burns copies of GN Rao report that has recommended three capitals for the State

Former CM N Chandrababu Naidu along with supporters burn copies of GN Rao Committee report and BCG report which recommended three capitals for AP.

Vijayawada: Former Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday participated in Bhogi festival event, organised by Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi here.

Naidu along with other TDP leaders burnt copies of the GN Rao Committee report that has recommended three capitals for the State. They also threw copies of Boston Consulting Group report, which suggested decentralisation of power and governance, into the bonfire.

Naidu asked Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to go for a referendum on the three-capital idea and seek a fresh mandate of the people. “If Jagan wins again, I will quit politics,” he said.