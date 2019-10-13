AP: Police seized lorry smuggling rice intended for PDS scheme

By | Published: 4:44 pm

Krishna: Police here seized a lorry smuggling rice, meant for distribution under the PDS scheme, said Sriharibabu, Sub-Inspector of the Kanchikacherla police station on Sunday.

“A lorry was passing from Errupalem village in Khammam district of Telangana to Vijayawada in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. Upon inspection, we found 380 bags of rice weighing 19 tonnes in total,” told Sriharibabu.

The police have arrested the driver, his helper and registered a case in the matter.

“The lorry driver S Sitatamanjaneyulu and cleaner B Nagaraju were arrested and a case has been filed under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act,” he said.

Further investigation is underway.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter