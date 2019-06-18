AP police to get weekly-off

By | Published: 1:59 am

Amaravati: Police personnel from the rank of constable to Inspector in Andhra Pradesh will get to avail of a weekly-off beginning on Wednesday. The State police decided to implement the new system based on the recommendations made by a committee headed by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, in tune with an assurance given by Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy.

Police constables, Head Constables, Assistant Sub-Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and Inspectors will get to avail a weekly day off under the new system.

Ayyanar said police personnel over the age of 40 were suffering from ailments like high blood pressure, diabetes, peptic ulcers, chest and heart problems. A doctor himself, Ayyanar said the ailments were mainly due to stress.

“The weekly-offs will sure help reduce the stress and improve their health,” the Additional DG noted.

The weekly-off system, which is currently being implemented on a trial basis in Visakhapatnam and Kadapa districts, will now be extended across the State, according to Director General of Police Gautam Sawang.

“The Ayyanar committee came out with a set of 19 formulae for implementing the weekly-offs in various police wings, depending on the available staff strength and work load. The respective wings also submitted their proposals and requirements,” the DGP said. The DGP interacted with representatives of various police wings and associations from all districts. He said a separate IT platform was prepared to monitor effective implementation of the new system and ensure everyone got a weekly-off. Sawang said he would personally supervise the system and review its implementation once a month. “After from enabling police personnel to attend to their personal work, the weekly-off will also help in improving their health,” Sawang said.