‘AP power utilities companies’ attitude towards Telangana vengeful’

By | Published: 5:18 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Electrical Engineers Association here on Sunday condemned what it termed as adamant attitude of the AP power utility companies by retracting from their earlier stand to absorb 613 out of the 1157 employees with nativity from Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement, association leaders N Sivaji and P Anjaiah said that this showed the vengeful attitude of the Andhra power utility companies towards Telangana. They pointed out that AP had agreed to take back 613 employees and also to submit proposals for the 256 employees that have opted from AP to TS who are not a part of the 1157, during the proceedings of the Justice Dharmadhikari committee in October last. “Even justice Dharmadhikari has expressed displeasure over the attitude of the AP power utility management,” they said.

The association opined that the Telangana had accepted the orders of the committee with utmost humility when it said that the State power companies must take 50% of 256 AP employees that have wished to join the Telangana service . “We have all accepted the directions of the committee keeping in view that the undue delay in sharing of the employees has its impact on the process f promotions in the state and also to avert financial burden on the new born state,” they said.

