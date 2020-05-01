AP releases Rs 1,962 cr for Polavaram

By | Published: 12:22 am 12:23 am

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday released Rs 1,962 crore for various works related to the Polavaram multipurpose project, even as the state was awaiting disbursal of over Rs 3,000 crore by the Centre.

Of the total sum released on Thursday, over Rs 1,252 crore would be utilised on the Polavaram main dam and related works. Another Rs 600 crore would be spent on rehabilitation and resettlement of the project displaced families, while Rs 110 crore would be spent on the Polavaram right and left main canals and distributaries.

Polavaram has been declared as a national project as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and the central government has agreed to bear the entire cost of over Rs 54,000 crore, including the rehabilitation and resettlement works. As the project executioner, the state government spends money from its budget and the Centre later reimburses it. The Union government still has to reimburse over Rs 3,000 crore, already spent by the state on the project. “Our focus mainly is now on R and R and we will be stepping up those works. Simultaneously, the other works of the project will also gain pace,” a top official of the Water Resources Department said.

The ongoing lockdown has affected the Polavaram works due to non-availability of steel and cement.

AP govt releases over Rs 140 crore to fight Covid

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday released Rs 141.46 crore to combat Covid-19. The amount would be spent on Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness to eradicate the disease under the National Health Mission, Finance Special Secretary KVV Satyanarayana said in an order. Also, a sum of Rs 18.99 crore has been released through the Disaster Management Department for procurement of disinfectants and personal protection equipment for sanitary workers and also for containment of the contagion in rural local bodies.

The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department had sought Rs 102 crore for the purpose as per the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs but given the resource crunch being faced by the state government, the Finance Department released only Rs 18.99 crore, official sources said. The balance amount will probably be released at a later date, the sources added.

