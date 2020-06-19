AP reports 4 deaths, record high of 376 Covid cases

By | Published: 6:22 pm

Amaravati: With every passing day, Andhra Pradesh is reporting higher number of Covid-19 cases and Friday was no exception with the state registering yet another record single-day tally of 376 cases. On Thursday, the day’s tally was 299 cases, while on Wednesday, 275 positive cases had been detected in Andhra Pradesh.

Following the latest update, Andhra Pradesh’s cumulative tally soared to 6,320 from the overnight tally of 5,854 covid cases. Friday saw the death toll shoot up with four deaths getting recorded in the 24 hours ending 9 a.m.

The death toll continues to climb with every passing day. Two persons died in Krishna district while one death each were reported from Srikakulam and Prakasam districts. With the latest update, Andhra Pradesh’s death toll stands at 96. On a positive note, the death rate has been steadily improving with the state’s mortality rate dipping with every day.

On Friday, the situation on this front further improved, with mortality rate dipping further to 1.21 per cent from the overnight rate of 1.23 per cent. A day earlier, it was 1.27 per cent. Data released on Friday showed that Andhra Pradesh stood at 9th position in the country in terms of mortality rate.

In comparison, on Friday, India’s mortality rate dipped marginally to 3.30 per cent from the previous day’s figures of 3.33 per cent. Meanwhile, the cumulative tally of active cases in the state increased to 3,069 from Thursday’s figures of 2,779 active cases, the state’s nodal officer reported. Despite a substantial number of recoveries, Andhra Pradesh continues to lag on the recovery parameter.

With a recovery rate of 49.05 per cent on Friday, Andhra Pradesh ranked 21st or at the bottom of the list of states. India’s recovery rate is comparatively higher at 53.80 per cent. On Friday, 82 persons recovered and were discharged from hospitals, compared to the 77 recoveries reported on Thursday. The latest update raised the cumulative tally of cured persons in the state to 3,065 from the overnight figure of 2983.

Compared to the 13,923 samples tested on Thursday, a relatively higher number of 17,609 tests were conducted in the 24 hours ending 9 a.m., Friday, the nodal officer reported. The state has conducted 6,30,006 tests, compared to Rajasthan’s 6,54,816, Maharashtra’s 7,19,637 and Tamil Nadu’s 8,00,443. So far, 6,426,627 tests have been conducted across India.

There was no respite on other fronts too.