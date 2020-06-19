AP reports 465 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

By | Published: 6:59 pm

Amaravati: The rapid pace of coronavirus spread in Andhra Pradesh continued as a largest number of 465 cases were added in a day, taking the states aggregate to 7,961 on Friday.

The Covid-19 death toll mounted to 96 with four fresh casualties, according to the latest bulletin.

While two patients died in Krishna district, one succumbed in Krishna .

Srikakulam district registered its first Covid-19 death on Friday, the bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours, 133 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state on recovery from the infection.

The coronavirus cases in the state included 6,230 local, 1,423 from other states and 308 foreign returnees.

After 3,065 patients were discharged, the state now has 3,960 active Covid-19 cases.

The recovery rate dipped below the 50 per cent mark to 49.05 while the positivity rate rose to 1.26 per cent after 6,30,006 tests were completed, statistics released by the government revealed.

