AP SIPB clears seven projects with an investment of Rs 2840.99 cr

By | AP Bureau | Published: 12:43 am

Amaravati: The AP State Investment Promotion Board chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu cleared seven projects to be set up in AP with an investment of Rs 2,840.99 crore on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister opined that service sector should be improved further. He said food processing industry should be developed in a big way and officials should achieve stability in industrialisation in the state.

Observing that there is a vast scope for development of MSMEs, hard ware and service sectors, he said tourism including village tourism should be promoted. The projects cleared by the SIPB include Walsin Electronic India Pvt Ltd, which plans to set up electronics manufacturing unit in Tirupati with an investment of Rs 734.47 cr providing employment opportunity to 1026 people. The GM Modular Pvt Ltd plants to set up electronics manufacturing unit in Tirupati with an investment of rs 133.65 crore providing employment opportunities to 2230 people.

Tecchren Batteries Pvt Ltd plans to set up electronics manufacturing unit in Sri City at Chittoor with an investment of rs 445.86 crore providing employment to 200 persons. Veer O Metals Pvt Ltd plans to set up electronics manufacturing unit at Gudipalle Anantapur district at a cost of Rs 41.94 crore to provide employment to 240. The Wingtech mobile communications (India) pvt ltd plans to set up electronics manufacturing unit in Tirupati at a cost of Rs 1031.07 crore providing employment opportunities to 10098 people. The Indus Coffee Ltd plans to set up Freezer dried coffee for export purpose at SEZ, Naidupet at a cost of Rs 304 crore providing employmet opportunities to 300 persons.

Minister for IT Nara Lokesh, principal secretary to Govt, IT & Communications K Vijayanand, secretary to CM Girija Sankar,AP EDB CEO J Krishna Kishore were present.