AP: Six tourists injured in road accident in Srikakulam district

Srikakulam: At least six people were injured after a tourist bus they were travelling in caught fire after hitting a parked lorry in Ranastalam Mandal of Srikakulam here on Sunday.

All the injured have been admitted to Srikakulam RIMS hospital.

“A group of Uttarakhand tourists were travelling in two tourist buses. They were travelling from Puri (Odisha) to Rameswaram (TN). There were 90 tourists in total with 45 each in both of the buses. One bus lost control and hit the parked lorry and due to that it caught fire,” GR Puram police station Sub Inspector Ashok Babu said.

“The police have made alternative arrangements to send the tourists to Visakhapatnam Railway Station. Legal formalities will be completed in due course,” he added.

The fire was brought under control.