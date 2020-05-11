AP Sports Hostel: Place that churned out champions

By | Published: 12:04 am 12:25 am

Hyderabad: Rewind to the early 1980s. The now demolished Jannat Cafe was once a famous landmark at Fateh Maidan. It was full of activity. The sportspersons gathered at this hotel analysing the post-match or training sessions over a cup of Irani chai. Most of them were from the adjoining AP Sports Hostel that housed and produced one of the finest sportpersons, who went on to don the State and Indian colours with distinction.

Established in 1980-81 by AP Sports Council (APSC), the Hostel blossomed into a nursery of various disciplines namely basketball, hockey, football, volleyball (men & women) and athletics (men & women). Envisaged by the then Director D Ramakrishna, it was one of the success stories of a government project, albeit for a brief while. Once it was decided to set up regional hostels, it signalled the end of this main hostel.

Mohd Rizwan, the former Indian basketball captain, said this hostel was the launching pad for many young sportsperson. “It was a wonderful initiative of the then Sports Council. The talented were scouted from sports meet and selected to the hostel. We had about 12 members in the hostel and the coach was Mumtaz ul Haq. It was a carefully planned project. Our training started by 6.30 am and the emphasis was on discipline. It laid the foundation and many went on represent the State or the country,” said the 57-year-old, who was the first batch along with other eminent sportspersons like A Edwards (hockey), N Rami Reddy (athletics), Venkatnarayan (volleyball) and Palguna (football).

Hari Krishna Prasad was another big basketball player from this hostel. “I think I have to thank the hostel for making me an Indian player. In fact, selection into the hostel guaranteed a job in many big institutions apart from becoming a big player.”

Rizwan added that the sports hostel teams became one of the top teams of the State. “Apart from good coaching, the diet was exemplary. The ambience was perfect for any young athlete. We were even taken to the Delhi Asiad in 1982 for exposure. We are lucky to benefit from this eye-catching project,” he said.

Four-time hockey Olympian N Mukesh Kumar echoed Rizwan’s sentiments. “I had joined in 1986 after Abharnam spotted me in a rural sports while representing Hyderabad in Machilipatnam. I learnt my basics here and it helped me to become a good international player. Abharnam honed my skills. We were 22 boys and trained at Nizam College. Discipline was the key.”

Hockey OIympian Edwards said that it was one of the best phases of AP Sports. “We had one of the best coaches in the hostel. They believed in hard work and discipline. I could develop into a confident goalkeeper.”

Former 100 metres national champion N Rami Reddy said that the hostel played a huge role in making AP one of the happening State in sports. “We got tremendous results in most of the disciplines. We were in the forefront in national events. With Kesava Reddy as coach, we had 13 athletes. All of them took part in the Nationals but two of us – E Rajender (5,000 and 10,000 metres) and I won international colours. Others tasted success in other fields like IFS or police. There was tremendous bonhomie among the athletes. We never felt homesick as we were served with excellent food,” said Reddy, who hailed from Visakhapatnam.

Volleyball international Venkatanarayan, one of the finest setters, said the sports hostel was the spring board. “We had 14 players. Srinivas Reddy and Pramod Reddy were the coaches. I became a good setter because of the Hostel.”

For that matter international footballer G Palguna said: “I wish we had that type of hostel now. With SA Salam as coach, we had best moments in football. Players like Sharfuddin, Vivek, Rozario blossomed from here.”

Norman Isaac signed off by saying: “We can never have that golden phase again.”

