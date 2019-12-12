AP: TDP protest against alleged ban on assembly proceedings coverage

By | Published: 1:59 pm

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders under the aegis of N Chandrababu Naidu protested against the YSRCP led state government and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging that the state dispensation has curtailed the press-freedom by “not allowing some media channels to cover the proceedings of the Assembly”.

“Today it is a black day for democracy. The very freedom for what we fought during independence is being curtailed. The ruling party here has stopped almost three Press from not entering the premises. However, those who listen to the government are being allowed while those who give way to the truth are not being allowed. This is targeting basic freedom of expression,” said Deepak Reddy, TDP, MLC.

“In a democracy, the press has got a lot of importance. In Andhra Pradesh democracy is regularly threatened by Jagan Mohan Reddy. In assembly proceedings, they have banned three TV from covering. TDP is protesting to lift the ban,” said Gadde Rammohan, TDP MLA.

The TDP leaders also held a protest march led by party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who refused to comment on the matter.

The winter session of Andhra Pradesh Assembly started on Monday.