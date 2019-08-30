AP & Telangana U-17 girls win carrom title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: AP and Telangana joint under-17 girls team bagged the team championship title in the CSICE National Sports and Games Carrom tournament held at Ramoji Film City on Friday. UP & Uttarakhand team boys won the under-17 boys championship. S Apoorva, the current carrom world champion, was the chief guest of the event.

Team championship winners: Boys: U-14: 1. Maharashtra, 2. West Bengal, 3. AP & Telangana; U-17: 1. UP & Uttarakhand, 2. Bihar & Jharkhand, 3. AP & Telangana; U-19: 1. West Bengal, 2. Bihar & Jharkhand, 2. AP & TS.

Girls: U-14: 1. Tamil Nadu, 2. AP & Telangana, 3. Maharashtra; U-17: 1. AP & Telangana, 2. Bihar & Jharkhand, 3. West Bengal; U-19: 1. UP & Uttarakhand, 2. Bihar & Jharkhand , 3. AP & Telangana.

