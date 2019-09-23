AP to train 4,000 TS police recruits

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government had come forward to help Telangana with the training of 4,000 police personnel from the 18,000 whose selection would be announced in the next few days, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced in the Assembly on Sunday.

He said Telangana could train about 14,000 of the recruits at one time and AP had agreed to its request to provide training for the rest. The results of the police recruitment tests were likely to be announced on September 25, he added.

