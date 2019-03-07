AP too forms SIT

By | Published: 2:24 am

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the theft of data belonging to the TDP.

The SIT, headed by the Transport Commissioner and Additional Director-General of Police N Bala Subramanyam, was set up as the investigation of the data theft case has inter-State ramifications and requires a lot of technical expertise.

K Kala Venkata Rao, president, AP TDP, lodged a complaint on Wednesday stating that a conspiracy was hatched by YSRCP leaders and some senior police officials of Telangana to steal the TDP’s data collected over a period of two decades.

This was done to cripple the party activities and to intimidate cadre with the ultimate aim of furthering the political prospects of the YSRCP. It was alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to create en-masse requests for deletion of names from the voter list, with several applications being generated from the same IP addresses. In this regard, a case was booked at Thullur police station in Guntur.