AP, TS officials hold coordination meet

Hyderabad: A coordination meeting with officials of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was conducted on Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) campus here.

IG Warangal Zone Y Nagi Reddy, Intelligence Bureau (IB) Joint Director Vijay Kumar, Telangana DIG (Intelligence) Shiv Kumar and other officials from CRPF attended the meeting held on Friday.

A detailed presentation about security scenario and the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) activities in AP was given by officials concerned from the State. This was followed by a detailed presentation about deployment, deficiency in infrastructure and issues pertaining to intelligence and operations.

In his presentation, Shiv Kumar said about the past, present and current LWE scenario in Telangana and neighbouring areas. He discussed change in leadership and modus operandi and the need to review deployment of two companies in Telangana apart from relocating them at strategic places of importance.

Vijay Kumar deliberated on the need to develop effective intelligence network and to share problems faced, if any, to address them. He discussed some important case studies and the way of working of Greyhounds and Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB).

Nagi Reddy made CRPF officials aware of new trends and challenges specifically in three districts — Mulugu, Kothagudem and Bhupalpally — in the State where Maoists were trying to revive their activities.

CRPF IG MR Naik stressed the importance of operations, training, and intelligence and said there was a good coordination and synergy with sister agencies.

He urged commandants at the unit level to regularly interact with their counterparts and try to conduct intelligence-based operations and make every person down the line aware of intel inputs. The meeting concluded with an assurance that such meetings will be conducted periodically for better coordination.

