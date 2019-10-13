AP: Two arrested for smuggling over 700 tortoises from Odisha

By | Published: 2:47 pm

Krishna: Andhra police arrested two people and seized over 700 tortoises in Korukollu village of Krishna district on Saturday.

Kaikaluru police station sub-inspector T Ramakrishna told that their team apprehended two persons who were smuggling tortoises from Odisha.

“The police found two autos in which almost 700 tortoises were being smuggled to Odisha. The accused have been identified as N Anjaneyulu and P Nagabhushanam, who used to collect tortoises from nearby villages in large number and send them to Odisha,” told Ramakrishna.

The police have handed over the tortoises and the accused persons to forest department officials at Atapaka forest office.

A case has been registered under the Animal Cruelty Act against the accused, who will be produced before Kaikaluru magistrate on Sunday.

