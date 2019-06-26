AP: Two get 10-year RI for circulating fake notes

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: The special court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases in Vijayawada on Wednesday convicted two persons in connection with a case related to circulation of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN).

The court sentenced Mohd Mahaboob Baig alias Azhar Baig and Syed Imran, both natives of Mandya district in Karnataka, to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years with a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 489B (Using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes), seven years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 489C (Possession of forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes) and three rigorous of imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 120B (Criminal Conspiracy).

The sentences will run concurrently as total imprisonment for 10 years with a fine of Rs.30,000 each. In default of payment of fine amount, the duo have to undergo simple imprisonment for six months each.

On March 31, 2018, the regional unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Visakhapatnam had seized FICN with a face value of Rs 10.2 lakh in denominations of Rs 2,000 from the possession of Baig and Imran while they were travelling in the Howrah-Hyderabad East Coast Express at Visakhapatnam railway station.

Later, the Hyderabad unit of NIA registered a case and filed a charge-sheet in the NIA special court after investigation, during which it was found that the two, along with their associates, had hatched a criminal conspiracy for procuring and circulating FICN in India. Investigation also revealed that Baig and Imran along with their associates in Bengaluru and Malda were active in trafficking of huge quantities of FICN since 2015.

