AP using more water than allocated water, Telangana tells KRMB

By | Published: 5:58 pm

Hyderabad: Differences over utilization of water from Krishna river between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were the focus of a meeting of the Krishna River Management Board held here on Thursday.

Telangana irrigation department officials informed the Board that Andhra Pradesh had used water in excess of its allocation from Potireddypadu, KC Canal, Nagarjunasagar Left Canal and the Krishna Delta Project System. However, officials from Andhra Pradesh did not agree with Telangana’s contention with the exception of drawal of water from NSP Left Canal.

Andhra Pradesh also sought release of 150 TMCft of water for the upcoming Yasangi crop season while Telangana said it requires 79 TMCft of water for the crop season. The KRMB is expected to issue its orders on water releases on Friday.

With respect to the usage of water so far, it was decided that the Engineers-in-Chiefs of the Irrigation Departments of the two States will meet on October 15 to discuss the issue along with the working manuals for the two States.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter