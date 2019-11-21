AP woman arrested in Hyderabad for harassing friend

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cybercrime police on Wednesday arrested a woman from Andhra Pradesh on charges of creating fake profiles and harassing her friend in the city.

P Chandrika (41), a Child Line mandal co-ordinator at Markapuram and a native of Adanki of Prakasam district, and the victim who is from Neredmet in the city, were friends in the past. However, some issues cropped up between them and Chandrika bore a grudge against her since 2016.

She started harassing the victim by sharing objectionable and abusive photos on Facebook and other social media platforms. Based on a complaint from the victim, the Cybercrime police booked a case and arrested Chandrika.

“She created three fake profiles on Facebook and posted photos of the woman. She also sent abusive messages to her, her family and friends,” the police said. She was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. The police urged citizens to exercise caution while sharing personal pictures online.

