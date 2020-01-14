AP woman dies after overdose of abortion pills in Kuwait

By | Published: 1:17 am

Jeddah: A Telugu woman who took abortion pills died of excessive bleeding in Kuwait and her mortal remains were repatriated to back home recently.

Hailing from East Godavari of Andhra Pradesh, the 49-year old woman, whose name is withheld, worked in Kuwait for the last few years. The woman was married and living in Kuwait while her husband and children stayed back home in India. However, she lived with a partner and conceived. She then decided to terminate her pregnancy and was allegedly given an overdose of abortion pills that caused excessive bleeding. She was rushed to Al Sabha hospital but was declared dead.

Quite a few Telugu children are living in an orphanage in Kuwait, who were abandoned by their mothers at hospitals immediately after the delivery. Having sex outside of marriage is a crime under Islamic laws in the Gulf region. The Zina law is often rigorously enforced.

Under the law, doctors who diagnose an unmarried woman as pregnant are obliged to turn them over to the police. The women then face jail and deportation. Some women even opt to leave the country before the pregnancy becomes visible, while backstreet abortions are also common. There were a few men and women from AP as well who were convicted and imprisoned for carrying out abortions and selling abortion pills in Kuwait.

