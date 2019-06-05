AP: Youngest mountaineer scales three peaks

By | Published: 10:46 pm

Hyderabad: Just 20 years and Suresh Babu has earned the distinction of being world’s youngest person to summit the three highest mountains, Mt Everest, Mt Lhothse and Mt Manasulu, all 8,000 metres and above.

Babu who hails from Gonegandla of Kurnool district is pursuing BSc from Silver Jubilee Government College, has thus scaled seven major peaks in the world in a span of two years. These mountains include Mt Everest (8,848 mts), Mt Lhothse (8,516 mts), Mt Manaslu (8,163 mts), Mt Aconcagua (6,962 mts), Mt Kilimanjaro (5,895 mts), Mt Elbrus (5,642 mts) and Mt Kosciuszko (2228 mts).

Braving the rough weather, avalanche and the wettest tropical cyclones, Babu scaled the highest mountain peaks one by one since he began his climbing career with the tallest mountain, Mt. Everest in 2017.

“It was not a cakewalk to climb a mountain as there would not be enough oxygen. I had to brave avalanches for 24 hours while climbing Mt Manaslu and it was a very challenging task till I summit the mountain of 8,163 meters”, he said at a press meet here on Wednesday.

On becoming a mountaineer, Babu said that he want to prove to the world what he can do at a young age. “Despite my parents being agriculture labourers, their encouragement helped me scale seven major peaks”, he said.

Prior to selection of mountaineering expeditions, he just had nine months of training and learned several techniques in a short span. Now, Babu is eyeing to scale Mt Cho Oyu, the sixth-highest mountain in the world which is 8,188 mts.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.