AP youth take out Padayatra for TRS victory in municipal polls

By | Published: 11:22 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Padayatra of TRS supporters from Andhra, which started from Gun park in Hyderabad for the victory of party candidates in municipal elections, reached Yadagirigutta on Sunday evening. Holding a flexi banner with slogan “Vote for TRS”, a 10-member team of TRS supporters from AP, headed by Konijeti Adhinarayana, participated in the marathon.

They also offered coconuts at Sri vari padalu down the Yadadri hill shrine and performed pooja seeking the victory of the party in the municipal elections. They also prayed Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy to give more strength to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to serve the people of the entire country.

The team conducted election campaign in several wards in Yadagirigutta seeking votes for TRS candidates in the municipal elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Konijeti Adhinarayana said the welfare schemes taken up by the Chief Minister have brought a revolutionary change in the welfare sector in the country. He pointed out that several States and Centre has also taken up schemes for the welfare of the farmers following the footsteps of Chandrasekhar Rao. People of urban local bodies should vote for TRS in the ensuing elections for development of towns, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .