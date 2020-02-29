Apartheid-era pictures head to auction

By | Published: 7:05 pm

New Delhi: An archive of images taken from the photographer’s studio of ZJS Ndimande and Sons in Greytown during Apartheid, a system of racial segregation practised in colonial South Africa, will go under the hammer at an auction.

Global auction house Bonhams will sell some of these historically-important studio portraits in London on March 18. The studio, which opened in 1940, was later forbidden from operating under the owner’s name as Greytown (now the KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa) was considered a white district during the regime. The 1,126 loose images and four albums of men, women and children posing for Ndimande in his studio have an estimate of 6,000-9,000 pounds.

ZJS Ndimande began his family-run photography studio in the 1940s with his son, Richard Ndimande, who later took over the business from his father in 1968.

“Richard Ndimande’s pictures were taken under circumstances of duress. But, they have a pride and self-assertion to them that belies the context within which they were produced. Within the confines of the studio a state of utopia reigns, free from the politics of race and space that governed daily life for black South Africans,” Ekow Eshun, journalist, broadcaster and curator said.