Apartment culture transforms Hyderabad’s Old City

Hyderabad: The Apartment culture is slowly and steadily making inroads into the older parts of the city, which otherwise is popular for its palatial houses and heritage palaces.

The last decade saw the advent of several apartment blocks in the Darulshifa and Moghalpura areas while later, more structures came up and continue to come up in Ghansi Bazaar, Hussainialam, Khilwat and Shahalibanda areas around Charminar. The end of the decade saw the scenario extending to Falaknuma, Bahadurpura, Jahanuma and Chandrayangutta where more multi-storied buildings are coming up.

The shift in the property scenario is attributed to the land scarcity in several prime areas of the old city and demand for properties in key areas of the old city. For example there is no open land parcels in key areas of Darulshifa, Moghalpura, Falaknuma, Charminar, Ghansi Bazaar, Dabeerpura, Khilwat, Shahalibanda and Bahadurpura.

“So now people are converting palatial houses or function halls and motor garages into apartment building. Either they are selling out the flats or renting it,” explains Mohd Abrar Khan, a property developer.

The trend started a few years back in a few pockets of Darulshifa and Noor Khan Bazaar where a few property developers purchased big houses and constructed apartment blocks. The area has a large chunk of the Shia sect of the Muslim community and with the community more keen on staying close by the concept picked up.

Later, with people interested in staying in areas of Moghalpura and Charminar – mostly families who are into business and trade – owing to its proximity to the markets, the activity picked up and is soon catching up in other areas of old city as well, realtors point out.

“Unlike the outskirts of the city, where rows of apartment blocks are coming up at one place, here only one or two blocks are constructed. There is paucity of land so it is not possible here on a large scale,” explains Syed Hamed Hussain Jaffery, Shia community leader and a property dealer.

Moreover, he adds, the people are dismantling old houses spread anywhere over 600 square yards and above and constructing apartment blocks. In each apartment block around 10 to 12 flats are being constructed, he said.

Muneer Ahmed, another property developer from Moghalpura says it is mostly NRIs who are investing in big properties here.

“It is more of investment for the property owner, mostly NRIs who have returned after spending several years in the Middle East. Now with the money they saved they are constructing the apartment blocks and renting it out,” said Abdul Majeed, a civil engineer and property consultant.

A few firms engaged in property development and construction activity have also come into picture of late. “Private banks are coming forward and providing loans to the tune of a few crore rupees by collecting collaterals. So small time realtors are also coming forward and constructing the apartment blocks. In future we can see more activity in selective areas of the old city,” he added.

A 2 BHK flat costs between Rs 25 lakh to Rs 32 lakh depending upon the location and the structure. “NRIs are purchasing the flats as an investment also and are renting it out. The prevailing rent for a 2BHK is between Rs 10,000 to Rs 14,000 a month. Apart from 24/7 water supply and elevator to reach the top floors, the builders are offering get-together space on the terrace where family functions can be organised. Moreover, in the cellar, sufficient space is left for parking and for arranging funeral related customs,” explained Zainul Abeedin, another realtor from Falaknuma.

