Apex council meet on river water sharing on Aug 25

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Jal Shakti has called for an Apex Council meeting on August 25 at 11.30 am via video conference. The second meeting of the Apex Council constituted under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014, will be held under the chairmanship of Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhavat in which Chief Ministers K Chandrashekhar Rao and YS Jaganmohan Reddy will participate.

AC Mallik, under-secretary to government of India, in a meeting notice issued on Tuesday, said that the two State governments will be intimated about the meeting separately. The agenda points that would come for discussion include decision on the jurisdiction of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB), submission of Detailed Project Reports (DPR) by State governments to KRMB and GRMB by appraisal and sanction by Apex Council.

Other issues include establishing a mechanism for determination of share of Krishna and Godavari waters between the States of AP and Telangana and shifting of headquarters of KRMB to Andhra Pradesh.

The Apex council which was scheduled to be held on August 5 was postponed on the request of the Telangana government. The meeting was necessitated because of Telangana government’s opposition to the AP governments move to lift 3 tmc of water daily from Srisailam reservoir by augmenting Pothireddypadu head regulator.

