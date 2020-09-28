Apex Council meeting on river water disputes between TS, AP on Oct 6

Apex Council meeting was necessitated because of the unresolved disputes between the sibling States regarding river water sharing

By | Published: 8:06 pm

Hyderabad: The second meeting of the Apex Council, constituted to resolve the water sharing issues between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will be held on October 6. The same has been intimated to both the States, along with the agenda points for the meeting to be chaired by the Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, on Monday.

The agenda points include jurisdiction of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB), submission of the detailed project reports (DPRs) of new projects to the river managements boards, establishing a mechanism for determination of share of Krishna and Godavari waters between both the States, and shifting of KRMB headquarters to Andhra Pradesh.

The Apex Council meeting which was scheduled to be held on August 25 to discuss river water sharing, has been deferred after the Council chairman Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tested positive for coronavirus and was hospitalised. The earlier meeting, which was scheduled for August 5, was postponed after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao requested for a change in date due to prior commitments.

The Apex Council meeting was necessitated because of the unresolved disputes between the sibling States regarding river water sharing. Telangana State urged for an early meeting to discuss the AP government’s plan to lift 3 tmc of Krishna water from the Srisailam project by enhancing the capacity of the Pothireddypadu head regulator.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .